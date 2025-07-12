U.S. News Politics Health World News Investigations Shows Watch Now
Iga Swiatek easily defeats American Amanda Anisimova for Wimbledon singles title

Swiatek won Wimbledon's singles final without losing a game. It was the first time in the open era a woman has won a singles title by a 6-0, 6-0 score.
Poland's Iga Swiatek returns to Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. during the women's singles final at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 12, 2025.
Kin Cheung/AP
Iga Swiatek won her first Wimbledon championship with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Amanda Anisimova on Saturday in the first women's final at the tournament in 114 years in which one player failed to claim a single game.

Swiatek's victory on a sunny, breezy afternoon at Centre Court took just 57 minutes and gave Swiatek her sixth Grand Slam title overall. She is now 6-0 in major title matches.

The 24-year-old from Poland finished with a 55-24 edge in total points and accumulated that despite needing to produce merely 10 winners. Anisimova was shaky from the start and made 28 unforced errors.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

