Kamala Harris sets first-ever formal sit-down interview with Fox News

Vice President Kamala Harris has agreed to her first formal sit-down interview with Fox News.

According to the right-wing news network, the interview will take place in Pennsylvania Wednesday with Fox News' chief political anchor, Bret Baier. It will then air during "Special Report with Bret Baier" that evening at 6 p.m. ET.

Though Harris was criticized earlier in her candidacy for avoiding interviews, the Democratic presidential nominee has recently been in the hot seat with various hosts on a wide array of programs, from CNN and CBS News' "60 Minutes" to "The Shade Room" and "The Howard Stern Show."

RELATED STORY | Harris talks abortion and more on 'Call Her Daddy' podcast

Harris has, until now, maintained her distance from Fox News, which has leaned heavily toward explicitly supporting her opponent, former President Donald Trump.

The Republican presidential nominee criticized the network on his Truth Social following the Harris interview announcement, saying interviews on Fox News aren't worthwhile because "it all just averages out into NOTHING" and saying the channel has "totally lost its way!" Trump also said Fox News had grown "weak and soft on the Democrats, constantly polluting the airwaves with unopposed Kamala Representatives."

Earlier Wednesday, at 11 a.m. ET, Fox News is expected to air a town hall in which Trump responds to questions from an all-female audience. That event is scheduled to be held on Tuesday.

RELATED STORY | Harris says she would appoint a Republican to her cabinet

Harris' foray onto Fox News may come as a surprise to the conservative-leaning network — which hasn't had a formal sit-down with a Democratic presidential nominee since Hilary Clinton in 2016 — but the move toward the opposing territory has become more plausible in recent months, particularly as more party members have done so first. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg even introduced himself at the Democratic National Convention as someone attendees "might recognize" from Fox News due to his regular appearances recently. And Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Harris' running mate, has appeared on the network twice since becoming part of her campaign.