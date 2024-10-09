Harris says she would appoint a Republican to her cabinet

After answering some tough questions in an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" Monday night, Vice President Kamala Harris continued her media blitz in New York on Tuesday.

During an interview on "The View," Harris was asked whether she would have done anything differently than President Biden over the course of their administration.

"There is not a thing that comes to mind," Harris said. "And I've been a part of most of the decisions that have had impact."

The Trump campaign quickly seized on her answer, saying in a statement "If you're a voter who wants to turn the page from Joe Biden's failed economy, open border, and global chaos then Kamala Harris is NOT the candidate for you."

Harris said later in the interview that she would appoint a Republican to her cabinet, something President Biden has not done.

She also unveiled her plan to expand Medicare coverage for in-home health care.

Harris continued her media tour with an interview on the Howard Stern Show before a taping of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" set to air Tuesday night.

RELATED STORY | Presidential candidates mark the anniversary of the deadly Oct. 7 attacks in Israel

Former President Trump was scheduled to participate in a roundtable with latino leaders at his resort in Miami, and a virtual "Make America Healthy Again" town hall on Tuesday. Both events have been postponed as Hurricane Milton barrels toward Florida's west coast.

In Detroit, Trump's running mate JD Vance falsely claimed that FEMA was re-directing emergency funds to house immigrants.

"They ought to be moving money to the bucket that supports American citizens in the wake of these terrible storms," Vance said.

While FEMA does have grants available to shelter migrants, that money is separate form emergency funds used for storm recovery.