Presidential candidates mark the anniversary of the deadly Oct. 7 attacks in Israel

On the anniversary of the deadly Oct. 7 attacks in Israel, Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Donald Trump and their running mates participated in events to memorialize those killed.

In Washington, the vice president planted a tree at the official vice presidential residence to honor the victims of the attacks. Harris was accompanied by her husband Doug Emhoff, the first Jewish spouse of a president or vice president.

"And on this solemn day, I will restate my pledge to always ensure that Israel always has what it needs to defend itself," Harris said.

Trump began his day in New York City, visiting the grave of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, one of the most important Jewish spiritual leaders in modern history. He later gave remarks at a remembrance event at his resort near Miami.

"We never thought we'd see it and certainly never thought we'd see it in this country, and a lot of that has to do with the leadership of this country," Trump said.

Trump's running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, attended an Oct. 7 memorial rally on the National Mall and criticized President Biden and Vice President Harris for not yet securing a deal to release hostages still held by Hamas.

Harris' running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, paid his respects at the Nova Exhibition in California, an instillation remembering the music festival where more than 380 people were killed by Hamas terrorists.