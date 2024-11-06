Bomb threats sent to Arizona polling locations believed to be tied to Russia

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes said polling locations in Navajo County had received noncredible bomb threats, linking the situation to similar incidents that have been reported in multiple states.

In an afternoon news conference on Tuesday — Election Day — Fontes said the threats were "unsubstantiated" and that there was "no reason to believe any voters or polling places are in jeopardy." He also pointed to the source that state and federal law enforcement agencies believe prompted the false report.

"This is another, we believe, probing attack," Fontes said. "We also have reason to believe — although I won't get into specifics — that this comes from one of our foreign enemies, namely Russia."

Fontes linked the hoax threats in Navajo County to others reported out of Georgia, Minnesota, Michigan and Wisconsin on Tuesday — which all are considered key battleground states.

He also said Russia has been "busy" lately, which may be a reference to a different Russian disinformation video that was going after him and Arizona's Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs. That video said that the pair were rigging the election in Arizona in favor of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Federal officials in the intelligence community say Arizona and other key battleground states are ground zero for Russia's disinformation campaigns.

Earlier Tuesday, the head of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency reiterated that there was a force of disinformation that Russia, China and Iran are trying to use to influence the elections in the U.S.