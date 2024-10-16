Apple introduces new iPad mini. Here's what's different about it

Just over a month after unveiling its newest line of technology, Apple announced on Tuesday another product set to come out by the end of the year: a new iPad mini.

It's the long-anticipated first update to the company's smallest tablet since 2021, and while it visually looks pretty much the same as the previous version, the new iPad mini packs a punch behind its hardware.

What's new on the latest iPad mini

Perhaps the biggest upgrade is the new iPad mini's A17 Pro chip, which was introduced in last year's iPhone 15 and allows the device to be compatible with the soon-to-be-rolled-out Apple Intelligence. The upgraded system promises to deliver a 30% boost in processor performance as well as a 25% jump in graphics performance, according to Apple.

The new iPad mini will also support Apple Pencil Pro, have an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display and include a 12MP camera with Smart HDR 4. It'll also work with Wi-Fi 6E, which the tech giant says delivers twice the performance than the previous generation. Plus, Apple says it has an "all-day" battery life.

"There is no other device in the world like iPad mini, beloved for its combination of powerful performance and versatility in our most ultraportable design," said Bob Borchers, Apple's vice president of worldwide product marketing. "With the powerful A17 Pro chip, faster connectivity and support for Apple Pencil Pro, the new iPad mini delivers the full iPad experience in our most portable design at an incredible value."

When can you get the new iPad mini

The new product will be available in stores starting Oct. 23.

Customers looking to purchase can choose between four different colors: Space Gray, Starlight and two new varieties, blue and purple. Prices start at $499 for 128GB, which is double the storage of the previous generation, and go up for the 256 or 512 GB versions.