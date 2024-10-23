Tom Holland confirms 'Spider-Man 4' is happening. Here's when it will begin filming

Tom Holland's spidey sense will start tingling again very soon.

The actor confirmed on a Tuesday night "The Tonight Show" appearance that the long-awaited fourth "Spider-Man" film is officially in the works and will begin filming in less than a year.

"It's happening," Holland replied after host Jimmy Fallon asked about rumors of the film. "Next summer, we start shooting. Everything's good to go. We're nearly there. Super exciting. Yeah, I can't wait."

This will be the first time a fourth "Spider-Man" film will be made with the same leading man. The original live-action film starring Tobey Maguire ended as a trilogy after a fourth film was scrapped once director Sam Raimi withdrew from the project, and Andrew Garfield played the role for two films under "The Amazing Spider-Man" moniker.

Holland first appeared as Spider-Man in Marvel's "Captain America: Civil War" in 2016 before starring in his own film, "Spider-Man: Homecoming," the following year. He played a part in two "Avengers" films before the 2019 sequel, "Spider-Man: Far From Home," and the record-breaking "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in 2021. That film saw Maguire and Garfield reprising their respective versions of Spider-Man — as well as villains like Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin and Jamie Foxx as Electro — as part of the multiverse.

The fourth Spider-Man film is expected to be a sequel to the third, which became the sixth-highest-grossing film of all time after raking in $1.9 billion. So — spoiler alert — it will likely pick up with Holland's Spider-Man still dealing with the aftermath of asking Dr. Strange to erase himself from the minds of everyone to protect the multiverse, including his girlfriend MJ, who's played by his real-life girlfriend, Zendaya.

It's unclear whether Zendaya will reprise her role in the fourth film, but in a recent podcast appearance, Holland said the pair had read a pitch and a draft of its script.