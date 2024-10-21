PepsiCo to add more chips to some Tostitos, Ruffles bags after 'shrinkflation' criticism

The cries of those who say their chip bags are filled with more air than sustenance these days have been heard, at least by one company that's been accused of "shrinkflation."

After consumers publicly criticized PepsiCo for the practice — marked by a brand downsizing their products while keeping the price the same — the maker of snacks like Lay's, Doritos, Tostitos and Ruffles says it will soon add 20% more chips to certain bags of its fan-favorite products.

"Bonus" bags, a PepsiCo representative said during a recent earnings call, will offer more chips in Tostitos and Ruffles bags plus two additional small chip bags in variety packs, but at the same retail price as the standard versions.

The move comes amid a time of widespread criticism from consumers on social media and even from lawmakers, with Democrats Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Rep. Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania accusing three large companies, including PepsiCo, of shrinkflation in a letter earlier this month. Corporations have even joined the chorus too; Carrefour, one of France's biggest supermarket chains, dropped PepsiCo items from its stores in January after stating the products had become too expensive for their size.

RELATED STORY | Democrats accuse Coca-Cola, Pepsi and General Mills of 'shrinkflation'

But although the calls for action have been louder recently, shrinkflation isn't new for most of these companies. In 2021, consumer protection lawyer Edgar Dworsky — who runs mouseprint.org, where he tracks shrinkflation changes — found certain Tostitos and Ruffles bags shrank by anywhere from half an ounce to two, though the price did not reflect that shift. And a Times Magazine analysis said Lay's bags began carrying five fewer chips, saving PepsiCo-owned Frito Lay $50 million annually.

On his website on Monday, Dworsky took umbrage with PepsiCo's "bonus" bag response to the shrinkflation criticism, noting this as a "temporary promotion" that doesn't fix the downsizing of its products at the same price.

"Don't jump to conclusions that PepsiCo has seen the light, is caving into governmental pressure and consumer anger, and plans to upsize all their products," he wrote. "PepsiCo is simply coming out with some 'bonus' bags on some products in some areas it appears. By definition, a 'bonus pack' is a temporary promotion whereby the new package has some additional content compared to the regular size."

A recent survey by Morning Consult found nearly half of its respondents said they have switched brands after noticing products shrunk, and 30% said they stopped buying from specific brands altogether after noticing shrinkflation effects. Dworsky told Scripps News last year that consumers should be wary of per-unit price to ensure they don't fall victim to shrinkflation and that generic or store brands will be the last to employ the practice.

RELATED STORY | What is shrinkflation?