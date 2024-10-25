Goldfish has rebranded certain bags as Chilean Sea Bass crackers. Here's why

Goldfish, they're not just for kids — at least, that's what The Campbell's Company wants you to think with its recent rebrand.

Instead of appealing to the typical kid of a consumer for the cheddar cracker, the Pepperidge Farm snack is going for a more sophisticated image with a (temporary) new name: Chilean Sea Bass.

Though you may be imagining an entree at a sit-down restaurant when you hear that title, the cracker is the same as it always has been; the company is just hoping the new name can remind customers that the familiar snack is not only for their kiddos, but for them as well.

"We know the love for Goldfish spans all ages. Chilean Sea Bass is a playful nod to adults that the iconic fish-shaped snack is for grown-up tastes too," Goldfish Vice President Danielle Brown said in a news release.

If you're looking to get your hands on the grown-up snack, don't go looking in stores. Chilean Sea Bass crackers will only be available online — and only for one week. Starting Wednesday, a two-pack of the limited-edition snacks became available for $7.38, but they appear to be selling out of their daily allotment fast each morning.

Not to worry, though: The company reminded customers that those wanting to chomp on the snack can just grab the regular Goldfish off the grocery shelves.