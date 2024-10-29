'Napoleon Dynamite' star Shondrella Avery reflects on 20 years of impact, fans' hopes for a sequel

It's astonishing to think that two decades have passed since the beloved cult classic "Napoleon Dynamite" first hit theaters.

Directed by Jared Hess, the film was made on a modest budget but it went on to achieve remarkable success, raking in over $46 million globally.

During a recent interview on Scripps News' "Morning Rush," actress Shondrella Avery, who brought the memorable character LaFawnduh Lucas-Dynamite to life, reflected on her iconic role, discussing the film's lasting impact and the growth of her career since its debut.

Looking back on the film's success in just a year, Avery says her life changed dramatically following the film's release.

“In one calendar year, I couldn’t even walk outside," she said. "I had to move my whole life around because people just knew who I was. It made a difference in my life, and it continues to do so. Despite all the great accomplishments I’ve had, people still love ‘Napoleon Dynamite,' and so do I."

With anticipation and rumors building among fans for a potential sequel, Avery expressed her enthusiasm for revisiting her character.

“Yes, I would do a sequel. Of course, I would. How could a sequel be done without LaFawnduh? It just wouldn’t happen,” she chuckled.

She humorously envisioned what LaFawnduh's life might be like 20 years later, saying, “I would hope that she and Kip have gone to Detroit, started several businesses, had several kids, and come back to Preston to open up another business — probably a du-rag company, something very slick and sexy.”

As Avery continues her entrepreneurial journey with her streaming distribution and production company, Glass Slipper Pictures, where she currently has 23 films in the works, fans are left wondering what’s next for the beloved "Napoleon Dynamite" characters. Twenty years may have passed, but the love for this quirky tale — and its unforgettable characters — remains as strong as ever!