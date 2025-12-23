Survey reveals America's most hated holiday movies and 2025's top-rated films

How does your holiday movie taste stack up with the rest of the country? According to new research, “Home Alone 3” was voted as the most hated festive film.

The survey of 2,000 Americans tasked respondents to vote on the holiday movies they “love to hate,” and saw the Kevin McCallister-less Home Alone sequel score the highest marks (31%).’

Coming in a close second place was Jim Carrey’s “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” with 27% saying they love to hate the 2000 family comedy.

Third place saw Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 1996 holiday classic “Jingle All The Way” (19%), which was followed closely by 2004’s “Christmas with the Kranks” (18%).

Best movies of 2025

And with 2025 wrapping up, the survey also had respondents vote on what movies released in 2025 were their absolute favorites. The winner was a bit surprising.

According to the poll, the best movie of 2025 was none other than Disney’s live-action take on “Lilo & Stitch,” which had 20% of Americans saying it was one of their favorite releases this year.

The second-best film of 2025 was found to be “Jurassic World: Rebirth,” scoring an impressive 19%.

Superhero movies are still in their heyday, too, as “Superman” won third place (17%), and “Wicked: For Good” (17%) closely followed.

“Sinners” (17%) and “Final Destination: Bloodlines” (16%) also scored highly, with “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning” receiving a ninth-place vote (13%).

But there was a stunning snub: Scoring last on the list was Paul Thomas Anderson’s action thriller “One Battle After Another,” which saw only 4% of the panel vote it as one of their 2025 picks.

Top 10 Holiday Movies Americans Love To Hate

Home Alone 3 31% How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) 27% The Polar Express 22% Jingle All the Way 19% Christmas with the Kranks 18% Fred Claus 14% The Knight Before Christmas 12% Deck the Halls 11% The Christmas Chronicles 2 11% The Holiday 11%

Top 10 Movies of 2025

Lilo & Stitch 20% Jurassic World: Rebirth 19% Superman 17% Wicked: For Good 17% Sinners 17% Final Destination: Bloodlines 16% The Conjuring: Last Rites 16% How to Train Your Dragon 14% Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 13% The Bad Guys 2 13%

Survey methodology:

Talker Research surveyed 2,000 Americans. The survey was administered and conducted online by Talker Research between December 5th and December 10th, 2025.

