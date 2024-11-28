Hulu, Disney+, Max and more offering big Black Friday deals on streaming

With the biggest shopping day on the year just around the corner, some retailers have already begun rolling out Black Friday deals on various products. But some streaming services are also offering up some big deals to help holiday shoppers save money this holiday season.

Hulu and Disney +

Hulu announced Wednesday that until Dec. 2, new and eligible returning subscribers can sign up for its basic, ad-supported plan for just $0.99 per month for 12 months — a savings of $9 per month. The company is also offering users a Disney Bundle Duo Basic plan that includes Hulu and Disney+ plans with ads for just $2.99 per month — a savings of $8 per month or $96 annually.

Max

HBO's Max streaming service is also joining the Black Friday festivities by offering users a discounted basic plan with ads for $2.99 per month for the next six months — a savings of over $40. It's important to note that this offer also ends on Dec. 2

Prime Video

Amazon's Prime Video has already slashed prices on a number of hit movies, acclaimed shows and other original content for Black Friday. However, the company is also offering big savings up to 75% off select Prime Video channels like Paramount+ with Showtime, AMC+, Starz, Cinemax and more — which can typically cost upwards of $11 per month.

Paramount+

New and former subscribers of Paramount Plus can also save up to 76% this Black Friday by signing up for either Paramount+ Essential or Paramount+ with SHOWTIME for just $2.99 per month for the first two months. That's a savings of up to $10 per month!