Aging Americans shifting focus to their legacy, new research shows

More than half of Americans care about the mark they leave on the world (54%) — and even more about the impression they leave on their loved ones (80%), according to new research.

A survey of 2,000 adults found that over half of Americans say they want to leave a positive legacy on this earth, and their age may be a factor.

The survey explored how getting older has shifted people’s mindsets, finding that eight in 10 have noticed a difference in the way they think as they age (82%).

One respondent shared that they no longer “sweat the small stuff,” while another realized that “time’s the real currency” — one shared they’re making a point to “fit more in life each day.”

As they’ve gotten older, 61% appreciate little things more and 53% take the time to savor good moments.

Half of the respondents appreciate the beauty in life more (49%) and a similar percentage ensure that they make every day count (45%).

The survey conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Ethos found that the average American thinks about getting older about five times a week — although one in five revealed they think about it at least once a day (18%).

When they think about aging, the top goal that comes to mind is remaining close with friends and family (50%) above all.

Other common desires are wanting to watch their family grow (42%), leaving things behind for their loved ones (36%) and leaving their family in a good financial place (35%).

A majority of people surveyed have received a sentimental item passed down from a family member (58%) — naming “a vintage family photo album,” “a handmade quilt passed down from my mother remind[ing] me of her warmth and care,” and their “great grandfather's watch…He carried it in wartime and it is engraved."

To carry on the tradition, 59% will leave something behind for their family, with those who are currently parents being more likely to do this (68% vs. 45%).

However, just half admit they’ve had “the talk” with their loved ones about what happens when they’re gone, with parents being more keen on this (56% vs. 41%).

“Just 45% of adults revealed they’ve spoken about their ‘last wishes' with a loved one,” said Nichole Myers, chief underwriter from Ethos. “Parents particularly expressed a bit more worry. But whether or not you are a parent, it’s a good time to start thinking about your ties to the people around you and the legacy you want to leave for them.”

Although difficult, this conversation was sparked by natural aging (44%) and the process of preparing their will (33%).

Those who avoided the conversation about the end of their life with loved ones said it’s because they don’t want to think about it (28%), it hasn’t come up naturally (25%) or because they don’t think it’s time for that conversation yet (25%).

On average, respondents think conversations about what happens after their passing should happen at about 53 years old, but half think it should happen sooner (52%).

And while many are thinking ahead, nearly two-thirds of those surveyed don’t have a working will (65%), including about half who are considered to be seniors.

While parents are more on top of it (41% vs. 25%), there’s still plenty to learn.

Six in 10 who don’t have a will said that having more education on how to begin or the steps to making a will would encourage them to begin creating one (58%).

"The average American mistakenly thinks it takes about eight weeks to wrap up the legalities after a loved one passes away — and that is a significant underestimate," said Myers. "Proper education for how to handle end-of-life proceedings is important. So many are under the impression that it's a quick process, and the reality is that it can take up to 15 months. To help keep things moving smoothly, people should feel comfortable discussing their wishes with family and friends. Keeping everything organized in an estate plan or a will can help.”

WHAT WILL RESPONDENTS LEAVE BEHIND FOR THEIR FAMILIES?

Money

Inheritance

A car

Jewelry

Heirloom furniture

Sports card collection

House

Lasting memories

Strong values

Stocks

Pictures

Life insurance

Artwork

Sword collection

Survey methodology:

Talker Research surveyed 2,000 general population Americans; the survey was commissioned by Ethos and administered and conducted online by Talker Research between July 23 and July 28, 2025.