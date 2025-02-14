Youtube TV to lose CBS, MTV, Nickelodeon and more amid Paramount contract feud

With highly anticipated sports programming like the Masters Tournament and the March Madness college basketball tournaments just around the corner, YouTube TV subscribers could soon lose a slate of channels — including ones that air those events — amid an ongoing contract dispute with Paramount.

In a Wednesday blog post, YouTube said all Paramount content — including CBS and CBS Sports — will be scrubbed from YouTube TV after Feb. 13, 2025. Other Paramount-owned channels being removed include MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, and more.

"We've been working hard to reach a fair agreement with Paramount that allows us to keep their channels, including CBS and CBS Sports, on YouTube TV without passing on additional costs to our subscribers," the blog post states. "Unfortunately, despite our good faith negotiations, we haven't been successful yet."

The company added that YouTube TV subscribers will also lose access to any previous library recordings from Paramount-owned channels and any add-on services, including Paramount+ with ShowTime and BET+. YouTube TV subscribers who still wish to access Paramount content have been urged to subscribe to Paramount+.

YouTube said if the dispute continues for "an extended period of time," the company will offer subscribers an $8 credit — which would cover the cost of a Paramount+ Essential plan with ads for one month.

Paramount, meanwhile, has accused YouTube TV of "prioritizing their own interests over a fair agreement."

"The contract Paramount has in place with Google's YouTube TV to carry CBS, Nickelodeon and 21 other networks is about to expire," Paramount stated on a website dedicated to updates regarding the ongoing dispute, also alleging that "YouTube TV is attempting to pressure Paramount to agree to unfavorable and one-sided terms."

YouTube said it is still "in active conversations" with Paramount and hopes to come to an agreement soon to keep the company's content on YouTube TV.