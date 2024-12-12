YouTube TV is raising its prices by $10 per month

YouTube TV customers were informed on Thursday that their bills will be going up by $10 in January.

In an email, customers were told the monthly price for YouTube TV will be $82.99 starting on Jan. 13.

However, the new price will begin immediately for new customers.

"We don’t make these decisions lightly, and we realize this impacts our members," YouTube TV said. "With many exciting shows and live events coming up in 2025, we remain committed to bringing you the best of TV, all in one place."

YouTube TV launched in 2017 as a less expensive option for people who were tired of more expensive cable and satellite services. The service was originally $34.99 a month.

However, the company has implemented numerous price increases as it has added channels and live events, including the popular NFL Sunday Ticket.

The streaming service cites the "rising cost of content" for its price increase.

YouTube TV has invited users to provide feedback about the price increase.

