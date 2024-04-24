Taylor O'Bier is a digital content producer for Scripps News. Prior to joining the national team, she spent years producing digital content for Scripps News Richmond and an NBC-affiliate TV station in Norfolk, Virginia. She is passionate about writing stories on trending topics and issues surrounding Equity, Diversity and Inclusion. Taylor received her bachelor’s degree in digital media and communication studies from Longwood University.

She is a Virginia native and won several Virginia Press Association awards for her news writing and photography. In her free time, she is most likely binging Bravo TV shows or poking around an antique store. You can reach out to her at taylor.obier@scripps.com.