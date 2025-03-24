Watch Now
Chomps beef sticks recalled after complaints about pieces of metal inside

The notice was issued after two consumer complaints that reported finding pieces of metal in the product, the USDA said.
Nearly 30,000 pounds of Chomps beef sticks have been recalled because they may be contaminated with pieces of metal, according to an announcement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The recall includes 1.15-ounce packages of Chomps Original Beef Stick Mild with an expiration date of Feb. 10, 2026, and lot code 25016 on the label.

The ready-to-eat beef sticks, produced by Idaho Smokehouse Partners, were distributed to retail locations in California and Illinois, according to the USDA recall notice.

The notice was issued after two consumer complaints that reported finding pieces of metal in the product, the USDA said.

There haven't been any injuries reported in association with the issue.

Consumers who have the recalled products are urged to throw them away or return to the place of purchase.

