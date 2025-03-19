Lean Cuisine, Stouffer's meals recalled over 'wood-like material' risk

Nestlé USA is recalling some Lean Cuisine and Stouffer's frozen meals.

The company said it initiated the voluntary recall due to the potential presence of "wood-like material."

"We are taking this action after consumers contacted Nestlé USA about this issue, including one potential choking incident to date," Nestlé USA said in a statement.

The recall includes:



Lean Cuisine Butternut Squash Ravioli

Lean Cuisine Spinach Artichoke Ravioli

Lean Cuisine Lemon Garlic Shrimp Stir Fry

Stouffer's Party Size Chicken Lasagna

The recalled products were produced between August 2024 and March 2025, according to the company.

RELATED STORY | Popular acne products recalled due to benzene contamination

The source of the "wood-like" material has not been identified, but Nestlé USA says it's investigating.

"We are confident that this is an isolated issue, and we have taken action to address it," the company said.

Consumers are advised not to consume the meals. They can return them to the retailer where they were purchased for a full refund or a replacement.

Consumers who have purchased these products should not prepare or consume the product and should return it to the retailer where it was purchased for a replacement or a full refund.

Click here for the batch codes of the recalled meals.