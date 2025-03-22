Shredded cheese sold at Aldi stores recalled for possible metal fragments

Thousands of packages of cheese sold at Aldi stores have been recalled because there’s a possibility they may contain metal fragments, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s website.

The recall includes 12-ounce packages of Happy Farm's Colby Jack Deli Finely Shredded Cheese sold in Connecticut, Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

The voluntary recall was initiated in February by Great Lakes Cheese Co Inc. which is based in Ohio.

RELATED STORY | Lean Cuisine, Stouffer's meals recalled over 'wood-like material' risk

Officials said to check for UPC 4061463330840 with Best By dates of July 13, 2025 and July 14, 2025 on the cheese packages.

You can return the cheese to a store for a full refund.