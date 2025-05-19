Trial resumes for Sean 'Diddy' Combs with former Danity Kane member's testimony

The federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial for Sean "Diddy" Combs entered its second week on Monday with more witness testimony.

Dawn Richard, a singer and former member of the musical group Danity Kane, formed by Combs, was back on the stand after briefly testifying on Friday.

Combs, 55, faces a life sentence for charges of sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering. He has pleaded not guilty.

Richard testified that she saw Combs frequently get violent with his ex-girlfriend, Casandra Ventura Fine, who goes by "Cassie." Cassie was a key witness who testified during the first week of the trial.

According to CNN, Richard claimed she saw Combs punch, choke and kick Cassie on several occasions.

Cassie and Combs dated for a little over a decade from the early 2000s to 2018. She said the relationship was psychologically and physically abusive, but that she was young and in love and feared leaving him because he allegedly threatened to release videos of her performing sexual acts in what they called "freak offs."

Prosecutors allege Combs used his money, power and fame to orchestrate an empire of exploitation and coerced women into abusive sex parties. The music mogul's lawyers said he may have been violent at times, but maintain that all sexual acts were consensual.

This is a developing story that will be updated.