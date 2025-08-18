Why baby boomers and Gen X are staying in their rentals longer

Renters have lived in their current homes for four years, on average, according to a new study.

The survey of 2,000 American renters found that 28% have even stayed planted for longer, residing in their rentals for seven years or more.

And within that group, baby boomers (41%) and Gen X (28%) have remained in place the longest out of all generations.

Conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Lemonade , a digital insurance company, the study found that renters are taking a more long-term approach to their housing, with 62% of respondents reporting that it’s unlikely or out of the question for them to move before the calendar year ends.

And although the results found that many renters are treating their rentals less like short-term pit stops and more like permanent residences, there are still a few lingering anxieties.

Nearly a quarter of those surveyed (22%) revealed they’re having “commitment issues” with their home, wanting a new place to live, while also feeling unready to let their current one go.

And a third of renters (32%) admitted they often fall down the rental listing rabbit hole and browse listings online at least once per week — even if they’re not planning on moving anytime soon.

In fact, 41% agreed that scrolling through unit listings is the new doomscrolling, and on a typical day, renters who like to hop online to peruse listings spend a little more than 30 minutes, on average, looking at homes online.

Seeing when they’re most likely to look at new homes, it seems to be for a midafternoon pick-me-up, as the most popular time is 2:06 p.m., on average.

“Today’s renters are navigating a tricky mix of uncertainty and aspiration,” said Sean Burgess, chief claims officer at Lemonade. “It’s no wonder so many feel caught between wanting something new and not being ready to let go. Behind every listing is a hope for something better — but the process can be overwhelming.”

Seeing how long it takes for a new place to truly feel like home, respondents said it typically takes three months to fully settle in, on average, and they know if they’ll renew their lease or rental agreement or not six months after moving in.

And looking at how to make their rentals really their own, many (38%) confessed that they’re likely to make modifications to their unit, like installing storage or fixtures, even if it’s not expressly allowed by the rental agreement.

In a rite of passage that spans generations, renters are turning to social media to get ideas for how to personalize their rentals and search for renter-friendly decor hacks, with TikTok (51%) being the most popular source of inspiration for Gen Z, while millennials (38%), Gen X (35%) and baby boomers (22%) are looking on YouTube.

On average, respondents spend 35 minutes per week scrolling for renter friendly decor tips and tricks and the most popular people and publications they’re looking at are Apartment Therapy (14%), DIY Creators/Glen Scott (10%), Chip and Joanna Gaines (10%), House Beautiful (9%) and Architectural Digest (8%).

Yet despite renters going all in to customize their units and make their rentals a home, less than half (40%) currently invest in renters insurance, although a third (33%) reported their belongings have been damaged in the past while living in a rental.

One respondent revealed that $5,000 worth of belongings were damaged by a lightning strike, while another shared, “I experienced a home burglary once and lost about $15,000 worth of jewelry.”

Others shared stories of flooding, fires and hurricanes damaging their things and one person said, “Water pipes broke and flooded the apartment from above. I lost everything and didn't have renters insurance.”

For those whose belongings have been damaged in the past, more than a third (36%) did not have renters insurance at the time to help cover all or some of their losses.

But for those who did have renters insurance at the time their possessions were damaged, only 31% reported that insurance didn’t cover any of their losses, and most (68%) reported that their provider was able to offset all or some of the damages.

“Moving out, moving on and making a place your own is a big part of growing up,” said Burgess. “But it comes with curveballs — from leaks to break-ins — things happen when you least expect them. Having a safety net in place can make all the difference.”

Survey methodology:

Talker Research surveyed 2,000 American renters; the survey was commissioned by Lemonade and administered and conducted online by Talker Research between May 22 and May 28, 2025.

