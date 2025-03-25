Watch Now
Science and TechSpace

Actions

'Frothy,' cosmic tornado captured in new images from NASA's Webb telescope

It's a bright cloud of gas and dust that surrounds a newborn star, otherwise known as a Herbig-Haro object.
Cosmic tornado captured by NASA's James Webb Telescope
NASA
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope observed Herbig-Haro 49/50, an outflow from a nearby still-forming star, in high-resolution near- and mid-infrared light. The intricate features of the outflow, represented in reddish-orange color, provide detailed clues about how young stars form and how their jet activity affects the environment around them. Like the wake of a speeding boat, the bow shocks in this image have an arc-like appearance as the fast-moving jet from the young star slams into the surrounding dust and gas. A chance alignment in this direction of the sky provides a beautiful juxtaposition of this nearby Herbig-Haro object with a more distant spiral galaxy in the background. Herbig-Haro 49/50 gives researchers insights into the early phases of the formation of low-mass stars similar to our own Sun. In this Webb image, blue represents light at 2.0-microns (F200W), cyan represents light at 3.3-microns (F335M), green is 4.4-microns (F444W), orange is 4.7-microns (F470N), and red is 7.7-microns (F770W).
Cosmic tornado captured by NASA's James Webb Telescope
Posted
and last updated

Frothy and resembling an ice cream sundae — that’s how NASA described a newly-released, stunning image of a cosmic tornado from its James Webb Space Telescope.

The telescope captured an image of the bright cloud of gas and dust that surrounds a newborn star, otherwise known as a Herbig-Haro object.

The outflows from this forming star can extend for light years, NASA said. It creates shockwaves and emits light as it cools.

“When NASA’s retired Spitzer Space Telescope observed it in 2006, scientists nicknamed Herbig-Haro 49/50 (HH 49/50) the “Cosmic Tornado” for its helical appearance, but they were uncertain about the nature of the fuzzy object at the tip of the “tornado,” the space agency explained. “With its higher imaging resolution, Webb provides a different visual impression of HH 49/50 by revealing fine features of the shocked regions in the outflow, uncovering the fuzzy object to be a distant spiral galaxy, and displaying a sea of distant background galaxies.”

RELATED STORY | Saturn's iconic rings will disappear in a rare celestial event

NASA said this particular Herbig-Haro is located in the Chamaeleon I Cloud complex, which is one of the nearest active star formation regions in our Milky Way.

The cloud complex is similar to the environment that our Sun formed in, according to NASA.

Cosmic tornado captured by NASA's James Webb Telescope
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope observed Herbig-Haro 49/50, an outflow from a nearby still-forming star, in high-resolution near- and mid-infrared light. The intricate features of the outflow, represented in reddish-orange color, provide detailed clues about how young stars form and how their jet activity affects the environment around them. Like the wake of a speeding boat, the bow shocks in this image have an arc-like appearance as the fast-moving jet from the young star slams into the surrounding dust and gas. A chance alignment in this direction of the sky provides a beautiful juxtaposition of this nearby Herbig-Haro object with a more distant spiral galaxy in the background. Herbig-Haro 49/50 gives researchers insights into the early phases of the formation of low-mass stars similar to our own Sun. In this Webb image, blue represents light at 2.0-microns (F200W), cyan represents light at 3.3-microns (F335M), green is 4.4-microns (F444W), orange is 4.7-microns (F470N), and red is 7.7-microns (F770W).

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Recent

Science and Tech
stream Scripps News for free

Watch Scripps News on your favorite app or smart TV.
Scripps News app promo

About Scripps News

Download the Scripps News app