Watch Now
Science and TechSpace

Actions

Saturn's iconic rings will disappear in a rare celestial event

The phenomenon will start on Sunday and extend for a few days.
Saturn
NASA
Saturn
Posted

Saturn's iconic rings will temporarily disappear this weekend in a rare celestial event that hasn't happened since 2009.

According to Space.com, the planet's rings align perfectly with Earth's line of sight every 13 to 15 years, making them appear nearly invisible. It's called the "ring plane crossing."

The phenomenon will start on Sunday and extend for a few days. Saturn's rings will appear as a very thin line in the middle of the planet for a few months afterward.

RELATED STORY | Astronauts won't get overtime for their extended stay aboard the Space Station, NASA says

Unfortunately, most people won't be able to see Saturn-sans-rings because the planet will be on the eastern horizon in the morning twilight sky.

NASA predicts the phenomenon will return in 2038 and 2039.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Recent

Science and Tech
stream Scripps News for free

Watch Scripps News on your favorite app or smart TV.
Scripps News app promo

About Scripps News

Download the Scripps News app