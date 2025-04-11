Why the first full moon of spring will be pretty in pink and also petite

April's full moon is going to be pretty in pink this weekend!

According to Space.com, the Pink Moon will rise on Saturday at 8:22 p.m. ET. It will be the farthest, smallest and faintest full moon of this year, also known as a micromoon, the outlet said.

In case you're wondering, yes, that is literally the opposite of a supermoon.

Despite its spring-like name, the moon will not appear pink.

The name comes from traditions across various cultures, but for the most part it does have some relevance to being the first full moon of spring.

It's also called a Paschal Moon, which is something derived from religious significance. The first full moon of spring is used to determine when Easter will be celebrated, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac.