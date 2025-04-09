Easter spending expected to reach $23.6B this year despite economic uncertainty

Consumers are planning to spend a total of $23.6 billion for Easter this year despite uncertainty surrounding the economy amid the ongoing tariff roller coaster.

The National Retail Federation released its annual survey data for Easter holiday spending.

This year’s Easter holiday will result in a little more spending than last year — which was $22.4 billion — but still not as much as the record $24 million spent in 2023.

It is probably no surprise that most people will be buying Easter candy, but it is closely followed by food for the top spending category.

Over half of the consumers surveyed said they’ll be buying gifts for the holiday, while 51% plan to buy decorations and 49% will put some money towards new clothes for the occasion.

The National Retail Federation said more than half of consumers plan to cook a holiday meal (58%), visit friends and family (55%) and attend church (45%) on Easter Sunday.

“As we witnessed throughout the pandemic, holidays such as Easter are especially meaningful for Americans during times of uncertainty,” NRF Vice President of Industry and Consumer Insights Katherine Cullen said in a statement. “During this time of economic uncertainty, consumers are prioritizing their Easter celebrations, and retailers are ready to help them enjoy this special occasion with loved ones.”