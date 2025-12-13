2 killed, 8 critically wounded during active shooting on Brown University campus

Two people were fatally wounded, and eight others were in critical condition following an active shooting at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, the university confirmed.

Authorities continued to encourage those on campus to seek shelter after they originally said one person was in custody; they later retracted that statement, saying no suspect was in custody. Providence Mayor Brett Smiley said a shelter-in-place order is in effect near the site of Saturday's shooting.

Smiley cautioned that the situation was "not done yet," and there may be additional victims. He said additional details will be released later on Saturday.

Officials first reported an active shooting near the Barus and Holley Engineering building on campus at 4:22 p.m. Later on, police said they reported a second report of shots fired, but later said those reports were unfounded. Two hours later, officials said the situation remains "ongoing."

"Please exercise caution and avoid this area until further notice," Providence Police said.

Providence Police Chief Timothy O'Hara said that the suspect was a male wearing all black. Officials said the suspect was last seen in the "4 p.m. hour." He would not provide other details about the suspect.

Brown University said that multiple exams were being held inside at the time of the shooting.

"We have been and continue to be very grateful to law enforcement and emergency medical personnel. Please continue to take all steps to remain safe. Follow the instructions of law enforcement personnel and avoid the area," Brown University said.

Officials would not say if the victims were students.

Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee confirmed that state police and Rhode Island's Emergency Management Agency were "working closely" with local authorities.

President Donald Trump confirmed he has been briefed on the shooting.

“All we can do at this time is pray for those who are injured. We will keep you updated when we know more," he told reporters.

The university has 10,000 total students.