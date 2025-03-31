Liquid egg products recalled because of possible bleach contamination

Over 200,000 pounds of liquid egg products have been recalled because they may contain a cleaning solution with bleach, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced.

The recall includes 32-ounce cartons of "Egg Beaters-brand Original Liquid Egg Substitute," "Cage-Free Original Liquid Egg Substitute," "Cage-Free Original Frozen Eggs Substitute," "No Enjauladas Original Substituto De Huevo Congelado" and Bob Evans brand "Better’n Eggs Made with Real Egg Whites."

The products have varying "best by" dates.

The liquid eggs were distributed to locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Ohio and Texas — but FSIS said there is a possibility they were distributed nationwide.

There have not been any reports of adverse health effects related to the recalled products, FSIS said.

The agency investigated the matter after receiving a tip about the possible contamination, FSIS said. Officials claimed that use of the recalled products should not cause adverse health consequences.

