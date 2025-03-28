Tostitos chips recalled in over a dozen states because of undeclared milk

Bags of Tostitos tortilla chips have been recalled across 13 states because they may contain undeclared milk, Frito-Lay announced.

The recall includes 1,300 12-ounce bags of Tostitos Cantina Traditional Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips with a “guaranteed fresh” date of May 20 and UPC 2840052848. The issue is that some of the bags may contain nacho-cheese flavored chips, which contain milk.

The affected bags of chips were distributed to various retailers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

RELATED STORY | Chomps beef sticks recalled after complaints about pieces of metal inside

There have not been any reported allergic reactions related to the recall, Frito-Lay said.

The company noted that the product is still safe to consume if you do not have a dairy allergy or sensitivity to milk.

No other Tostitos products have been recalled.