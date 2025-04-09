Trader Joe's viral mini totes are back in new spring colors

By the time you’re reading this, it may be too late. Trader Joe’s is launching more of its viral mini tote bags, and this time, they’re in pastel colors that are perfect for spring.

The mini totes have been nearly impossible for customers to get their hands on since the grocery chain launched the original four colors last year.

At $2.99, the relatively inexpensive bag was designed for smaller grocery trips, Trader Joe’s said. They're identical to the chain's larger, original canvas totes that have been popular among shoppers for years.

The new colors include baby blue, pink, lavender, and mint green. There is a limit of four bags per customer.

Trader Joe's via CNN Newsource Trader Joe's pastel mini canvas tote bags.

The bags launched at most Trader Joe’s locations across the U.S. on Tuesday, with many videos online showing lines at the door waiting for stores to open.

It’s unclear how many times the chain plans to restock this spring line of mini totes.