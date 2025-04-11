Helicopter pulled from Hudson River after deadly crash; investigation underway

The helicopter that crashed into the Hudson River, killing all six people on board, has been pulled from the water as investigators try to determine a cause.

The victims included Siemens executive Agustin Escobar, his wife, Mercè Camprubí Montal and their three children, according to the Associated Press. The pilot was also killed.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic helicopter crash in which Agustin Escobar and his family lost their lives. Our heartfelt condolences go out to all their loved ones,” Siemens said in a statement.

The chartered sightseeing helicopter went down around 3:15 p.m. on Thursday.

Divers recovered the bodies from the river shortly after the crash. Four victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while two others were taken to nearby hospitals, where they later died from their injuries.

Escobar and his family were visiting from Spain, where they were being mourned.

“(I am) dismayed by the tragic helicopter accident in the Hudson River in New York which cost the lives of six people, five of which were members of a Barcelona family,” Catalan regional president Salvador Illa wrote on X.

Investigators will likely be taking a close look at videos posted online, one of which appears to show the helicopter breaking apart and inverting before crashing into the river. The Federal Aviation Administration said the helicopter was a Bell 206, a model commonly seen flying over the New York City skyline.