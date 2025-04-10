6 people killed after helicopter crash in Hudson River near NYC

Six people were killed Thursday after a helicopter crashed into the Hudson River near Manhattan, the Associated Press reported.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known, however, a video posted online shows the helicopter breaking apart before crashing into the river. The Federal Aviation Administration said the helicopter was a Bell 206, a model commonly seen flying over the New York City skyline.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who represents New York, said he had spoken with the National Transportation Safety Board, which was en route to the scene.

"I’m praying for all those impacted and for our brave first responders on the scene," Schumer said.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, New York’s junior senator, shared similar sentiments.

"I'm grateful for our extraordinary first responders on the scene, and I’m praying for all those involved in this tragic incident," she said.

Thursday's incident is the latest in a string of aircraft-related mishaps this year. Earlier in the day, an American Eagle plane clipped the wing of another American Eagle aircraft at Reagan National Airport near Washington, D.C. No injuries were reported.

That minor collision came just months after a deadly mid-air crash involving a Black Hawk helicopter and an American Airlines flight near Washington. That crash killed 67 people.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.