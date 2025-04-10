Watch Now
Plane clips wing of another aircraft at Reagan National Airport

Rep. Nick LaLota, R-N.Y., said he was on a plane that had its wing clipped by another aircraft.
Rep. Nick LaLota, R-N.Y., said he was on a plane that had its wing clipped by another aircraft. (Scripps News)
An American Eagle plane clipped the wing of another American Eagle aircraft on Thursday at Reagan National Airport.

American Eagle operates regional flights for American Airlines, which said in a statement to Scripps News that no injuries were reported and both planes have been taken out of service.

"The damage was limited to a winglet on each aircraft," American Airlines said.

Flight 5490, carrying 76 passengers and four crew members, was scheduled to fly to Charleston, South Carolina.

Flight 4522 was bound for New York with 67 passengers and four crew members on board.

Several members of Congress were aboard the New York-bound flight.

"I am safe after another plane clipped our wing while on the runway at DCA," said Rep. Gregory Meeks. "This close call underscores the urgent need for more FAA funding—people’s lives are at stake. Cuts and firing FAA employees are not the answer."

Rep. Nick LaLota, R-N.Y., posted a photo from his seat after the plane he was on was bumped.

American Airlines said passengers would be put on other flights to continue to their destinations.

The incident comes just months after a deadly collision near DCA, involving a Black Hawk helicopter and an American Airlines flight. The mid-air crash left 67 people dead.

