Plane clips wing of another aircraft at Reagan National Airport

An American Eagle plane clipped the wing of another American Eagle aircraft on Thursday at Reagan National Airport.

American Eagle operates regional flights for American Airlines, which said in a statement to Scripps News that no injuries were reported and both planes have been taken out of service.

"The damage was limited to a winglet on each aircraft," American Airlines said.

Flight 5490, carrying 76 passengers and four crew members, was scheduled to fly to Charleston, South Carolina.

Flight 4522 was bound for New York with 67 passengers and four crew members on board.

Several members of Congress were aboard the New York-bound flight.

"I am safe after another plane clipped our wing while on the runway at DCA," said Rep. Gregory Meeks. "This close call underscores the urgent need for more FAA funding—people’s lives are at stake. Cuts and firing FAA employees are not the answer."

Rep. Nick LaLota, R-N.Y., posted a photo from his seat after the plane he was on was bumped.

Serving in Congress has come with some once in a lifetime experiences… like just now while stationary on the runway at DCA, another plane just bumped into our wing. Heading back to the gate, but thankfully everyone is ok! (And ⁦@RepGraceMeng⁩ is handing out grapes!) pic.twitter.com/bOo1JNXZDh — Congressman Nick LaLota (@RepLaLota) April 10, 2025

American Airlines said passengers would be put on other flights to continue to their destinations.

The incident comes just months after a deadly collision near DCA, involving a Black Hawk helicopter and an American Airlines flight. The mid-air crash left 67 people dead.