Unlock higher home prices: The best time to sell revealed

If 2025 follows historic norms, the best time to list a home for sale is in mid-April, according to an analysis by Realtor.com.

According to the website run by the National Association of Realtors, the week of April 13-19 would be expected to be the best time to sell a home in 2025. Those who list their home during mid-April would expect to sell their home for $27,000 more than someone who listed a house in early January.

Realtor.com explains that there are several factors behind this. Analysts say the median listing price among homes posted in mid-April tends to be 1.1% higher than the average for the week throughout the year and 6.7% higher than at the start of the year. Homes listed in mid-April also tend to sell faster, selling nine days faster than those listed throughout the rest of the year.

Realtor.com also notes there is generally less supply and more demand during the middle of spring.

Realtor.com based its findings on data from 2018-2019 and 2021-2024. The website excluded 2020 due to COVID-19.

"Spring is typically a good time to list your home, and at a time when policy changes and economic turning points create questions and uncertainty, it can be helpful to focus on what we do know," said Danielle Hale, chief economist for Realtor.com. "Very predictably, homes listed in the spring tend to be priced higher and sell faster than the average for the week throughout the year. While tariffs and inflation continue to be concerns that could dampen buyer and seller confidence, harnessing the seasonal trends in real estate is a proactive way to navigate what's ahead."

