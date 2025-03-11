Southwest Airlines unveils new checked bag fees and basic fare options

Southwest Airlines announced on Tuesday that it is eliminating its free checked bag policy "to drive revenue growth and reward its most loyal customers."

The airline said it will begin charging for checked bags for flights booked on or after May 28. The move puts Southwest in line with other major airlines, such as Delta, United, and American, which have charged for checked bags for many years.

Southwest Airlines said it will offer two free checked bags to those enrolled in its Rapid Rewards A-List members traveling on Business Select. The airline will also allow A-List Members and select other customers one free checked bag.

A-List membership is available to customers who book 20 qualifying flights or rack up 35,000 qualifying points in a single year.

Rapid Rewards Credit Card members will have one checked bag credited. The lowest annual fee for a Rapid Rewards Credit Card is $69.

The airline said all other customers will need to pay for checked bags. The airline did not say how much checked bags would cost.

The airline also announced on Tuesday that it would implement a cheaper tier of ticketing, akin to other airlines' basic economy tickets. The new basic fare will also be implemented on May 28.

“We have tremendous opportunity to meet current and future customer needs, attract new customer segments we don’t compete for today, and return to the levels of profitability that both we and our shareholders expect,” said Bob Jordan, Southwest Airlines CEO. “We will do all this while remaining focused on what’s made us strong—our people and the authentic, friendly, and award-winning customer service only they can provide.”

The move comes after Southwest announced in late 2024 plans to offer premium seating options. Last year, the airline unveiled plans to implement assigned seats and add premium seats with longer legroom. Those with premium seats are now able to board first.