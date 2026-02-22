Photowalks: Tips for photographing the iconic Hollywood sign

One of America’s most photogenic landmarks — the Hollywood Sign — continues to inspire millions of visitors every year.

On this week’s episode of "Photowalks," photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham takes you on a visual journey to this world-famous symbol of the entertainment industry.

Join Jeff as he scouts the best vantage points, shares insider tips for framing and composing your shots, and demonstrates how to capture eye-catching images using just your smartphone. Whether you’re after sweeping panoramas of the Los Angeles skyline behind the sign or close-up details of its bold white letters, the Hollywood Sign offers endless creative possibilities.

For more info on the show, including how to watch, go to photowalkstv.com.