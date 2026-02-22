U.S. News Politics Health World News Investigations Shows Watch Now
Photowalks: Tips for photographing the iconic Hollywood sign

Lifelong photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham shows off the most photographable places through the lens of his smartphone.
Tourists pose for a photograph in front of the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles, California.
One of America’s most photogenic landmarks — the Hollywood Sign — continues to inspire millions of visitors every year.

On this week’s episode of "Photowalks," photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham takes you on a visual journey to this world-famous symbol of the entertainment industry.

Join Jeff as he scouts the best vantage points, shares insider tips for framing and composing your shots, and demonstrates how to capture eye-catching images using just your smartphone. Whether you’re after sweeping panoramas of the Los Angeles skyline behind the sign or close-up details of its bold white letters, the Hollywood Sign offers endless creative possibilities.

For more info on the show, including how to watch, go to photowalkstv.com.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

