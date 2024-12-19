'Exurbs' highlighted in Zillow's most popular housing markets of 2024

Manchester, New Hampshire, has earned the title of Zillow’s most popular housing market of 2024.

This year's list is dominated by areas in the Northeast, with the Midwest also making a strong showing and just one West Coast city cracking the top 10.

Zillow says this year’s rankings highlighted the appeal of what's known as exurbs — smaller towns located beyond the suburbs yet still within commuting distance of major metropolitan areas.

RELATED STORY | 'Trump bump' to housing market in 2025? A new report weighs the possibility

"In another year of higher mortgage rates, areas of affordability and opportunity were center stage in 2024," said Zillow Chief Economist Skylar Olsen. "With the rise of hybrid work models, more people are discovering hidden-gem cities they might have previously overlooked when daily commutes were the norm. Buyers are seeking out locations that offer the right mix of affordable living and lifestyle amenities."

Zillow’s top 10 most popular markets of 2024 include:



Manchester, New Hampshire Rockford, Illinois Stamford, Connecticut Columbia, Maryland Bridgeport, Connecticut Allentown, Pennsylvania Peoria, Illinois New Haven, Connecticut Waterbury, Connecticut Sunnyvale, California

Zillow’s analysis examined metrics such as page-view traffic, home value growth and the speed of home sales.