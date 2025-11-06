Virginia teacher shot by 6-year-old student in 2023 awarded $10 million

A jury awarded Abby Zwerner, a former teacher in Virginia who was shot in 2023 by her 6-year-old student, $10 million after she filed a lawsuit claiming negligence by the school's former assistant principal, Ebony Parker.

The verdict was decided by seven jurors who entered deliberation on Wednesday just before 4 p.m. before continuing to deliberate Thursday morning.

During his closing argument on Wednesday, Zwerner's attorney Kevin Biniazan spoke for nearly an hour about the impact the shooting has had on her — and the impact it will continue to have for the rest of her life.

Biniazan's key point was that the credible report of a gun with a student — even the unlikely scenario of it being a 6-year-old student — requires action by the administration. Any delay would increase the potential danger to those around that student.

He rejected one of the defense's main arguments that Zwerner and others had accountability to further act when the report of the gun was made, and rejected their stance that it was not Parker's responsibility to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Parker's defense attorney, Sandra Douglas, spoke for about 40 minutes in her closing. She acknowledged that Zwerner's shooting was a tragedy that should have never happened, but told the jury that their burden is to determine "gross negligence," which has a high bar to prove.

Douglas said she does not enjoy having to argue against the victim of a shooting, but that it is her duty as an officer of the court to pursue the truth — and that truth, she said, is there is a "different side to that story." That different side, Douglas argued, is that Zwerner has not suffered as much as she has portrayed.

In Biniazan's rebuttal, he talked about Zwerner's reduced life expectancy from the shooting, which he said is now 53 years.

"When you're deciding what's fair and what's fair, you're not just deciding tomorrow and what might happen the next day," Biniazan told the jury. "We don't get to come back here in five, ten, 15 years and bring you all together and ask Mr. Warner, how are you doing? Are you still waking up at nine? Do you still see that face?"

Newport News Schools' insurance authority will be liable to pay out the money awarded.

Part of this story was originally published by the Scripps News Group station in Norfolk.