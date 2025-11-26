2 West Virginia National Guard members shot in DC, single suspect apprehended

Two members of the West Virginia National Guard were shot about a block away from the White House in Washington, D.C., officials confirmed Wednesday.

West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey initially said Wednesday afternoon both victims had died from their injuries following the shooting.

But in a follow-up message, he then said "We are now receiving conflicting reports about the condition of our two Guard members and will provide additional updates once we receive more complete information."

— Governor Patrick Morrisey (@wvgovernor) November 26, 2025

Both Guardmembers were critically injured in the shooting, FBI director Kash Patel said at a press conference Wednesday.

"This will be treated at the federal level as an assault on a federal law enforcement officer," Patel said. Federal agencies will work with local law enforcement to investigate the incident.

The shooting appeared to be targeted, Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser said.

The scene was secured and a single suspect was taken into custody by other members of the National Guard, officials said. The suspect sustained gunshot injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Officials provide update on 2 National Guard members shot near White House

The Guardmembers were deployed to Washington D.C. as part of President Donald Trump's emergency order to address allegations of crime in the U.S. capitol. Hundreds of National Guard members from D.C. and from several other states, including West Virginia, mobilized to D.C. in August.

A federal judge last week ordered an end to the deployment, saying the Trump administration's use of the National Guard in such a manner was in violation of the Constitution and an illegal override of local law enforcement authority.

That ruling allowed three weeks for an appeal.

On Wednesday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said President Trump planned to send additional National Guard troops to the capital in response to the shooting.

"President Trump has asked me and I will ask the Secretary of the Army to the National Guard to add 500 additional troops — National Guardsmen —to Washington, D.C. This will only stiffen our resolve to ensure that we make Washington, D.C. safe and beautiful," Hegseth said.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Trump had been briefed about the incident. He was at his golf course in Palm Beach, Florida, on Wednesday at the time of the shooting.

In a message on social media, the president said the "animal" who carried out the shooting would "pay a very steep price."

"God bless our Great National Guard, and all of our Military and Law Enforcement. These are truly Great People. I, as President of the United States, and everyone associated with the Office of the Presidency, am with you!" the president wrote.

"My heart breaks for the victims of this horrific shooting in Washington DC near the White House," Sen. Chuck Schumer wrote on social media. "I am closely monitoring the situation and am praying for the wounded National Guardsmen and their families."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.