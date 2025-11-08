4 people killed, 11 injured when speeding car crashes into LGBTQ bar in Florida

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is investigating a vehicle crash into an LGBTQ bar early Saturday morning in Tampa's famous 7th Avenue, which left four people dead and 11 others injured.

Officers say the department's Air Service unit was monitoring a vehicle driving recklessly at high speeds on I-275 around 12:40 a.m. Police say this was the same vehicle seen street racing earlier on Hillsborough Avenue near 22nd Street.

WATCH: "A SENSELESS TRAGEDY" | TAMPA POLICE AND FHP PRESS CONFERENCE AFTER CAR CRASH KILLS 4 IN YBOR

'A SENSELESS TRAGEDY' | Tampa PD press conference after car crash kills 4, injures 11

Authorities say the driver exited the interstate at Doyle Carlton Drive in downtown Tampa. Five minutes later, Tampa police officers and FHP troopers located it near Palm Avenue and Nebraska Avenue.

A trooper began pursuing the vehicle and unsuccessfully attempted to disable it using a PIT maneuver.

Officials say the driver then sped off at a high rate of speed toward Nebraska Avenue, before continuing east on 7th Avenue. The FHP says its troopers ended their pursuit as the driver approached 7th Avenue.

According to Tampa Police, the driver eventually lost control and crashed into Bradley's on 7th. The vehicle hit more than a dozen people outside on the popular gay bar's patio.

Officials say three people died at the scene. A fourth victim died at the hospital. Of the 11 injured victims, one is hospitalized in critical condition, while eight others are in stable condition. Two victims who received only minor injuries declined treatment on scene. All 15 of the victims are adults.

Officers detained the driver at the scene, identifying him as 22-year-old Silas Sampson.

“What happened this morning was a senseless tragedy. Our hearts are with the loved ones of the victims and all those who were impacted,” said Chief Lee Bercaw. “Reckless driving put innocent lives in danger. The Tampa Police Department and the Florida Highway Patrol are committed to seeking justice for the victims and their families.”

The FHP is leading the crash investigation which is ongoing.

This article was written by Sean O'Reilly for the Scripps News Group in Tampa.