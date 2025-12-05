U.S. News Politics Health World News Investigations Shows Watch Now
FIFA gives President Donald Trump a peace prize in a departure from its traditional focus on sport

FIFA president Gianni Infantino had said he thought Trump should have won the Nobel this year for his efforts to broker a ceasefire in Gaza.
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
President Donald Trump receives the FIFA Peace Prize from FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the draw for the 2026 soccer World Cup at the Kennedy Center in Washington, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025.
President Donald Trump was awarded the new FIFA peace prize on Friday at the 2026 World Cup draw — giving the soccer spectacle to set matchups for the quadrennial tournament even more of a Trumpian flair.

Trump, who has openly campaigned for the Nobel Peace Price, had been heavily favored to win the newly created FIFA prize. He and FIFA president Gianni Infantino are close allies, and Infantino had made clear that he thought Trump should have won the Nobel for his efforts to broker a ceasefire in Gaza.

The certificate that Infantino handed Trump recognizes the U.S. president for his actions to "promote peace and unity around the world."

"This is what we want from a leader — a leader that cares about the people," Infantino said about Trump, who wore a gold medal around his neck and was presented with a gold trophy with his name on it that depicts hands holding up the world. The FIFA leader said to Trump "this is your prize, this is your peace prize."

Trump thanked his family, including his wife, first lady Melania Trump, and praised the leaders of the other two host nations — Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum — in his brief remarks.

"This is truly one of the great honors of my life," Trump said.

Infantino has often spoken about soccer as a unifier for the world, but the prize is a departure from the federation's traditional focus on sport.

FIFA has described the prize as one that rewards "individuals who have taken exceptional and extraordinary actions for peace and by doing so have united people across the world."

It comes during a week where Trump's administration has been under scrutiny for lethal strikes on alleged drug boats in the Caribbean and as Trump hardens his rhetoric against immigrants.

The Nobel this year was eventually awarded to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who said shortly after receiving the prize that she was dedicating it in part to Trump for "his decisive support of our cause."

