From pup-sicles to pools: How dog owners keep their pets cool in the summer

Dog days of summer? One in three dog owners feel like bad pet parents during the warmer months, new data reveals.

The survey of 2,000 dog owners found that 39% feel their dog suffers in the summer due to reduced walks and worries about overheating.

That’s led to dog parents getting creative in a bid to keep their fur baby entertained — from DIY pup-sicles and baby-pool splash sessions to indoor agility courses and movie marathons.

The survey conducted by Talker Research on behalf of MedVet also found that 77% of dog owners have canceled outdoor activities like walks or playdates due to heat concerns, averaging nearly four cancellations per week.

To adjust, many pet parents are reshaping their daily routines.

Fifty-two percent now opt for evening walks, while 47% head out earlier in the morning. More than a third (36%) stick to shaded or grassy routes, and one in five will even drive their dog to a cooler location just to avoid the midday heat.

And, safety is top of mind. Ninety-one percent of respondents say they check conditions before walking their dogs, and 42% do so by physically feeling the pavement to ensure it won’t burn their pup’s paws.

As the outdoors becomes less accessible, quality indoor time is on the rise.

A whopping 88% say they’ve found ways to keep their dogs entertained inside during extreme heat, and 64% believe their dogs are spending more time indoors this summer than last.

“Summer heat poses real risks to our canine companions, from overheating to paw pad burns,” said Jay N. Gladden, DVM, DACVECC, Board-certified Specialist in Veterinary Emergency & Critical Care and Director of Medical Excellence at MedVet. “It’s encouraging to see so many dog owners adapting their routines and finding creative ways to keep their pets safe and mentally stimulated. Above all, staying attentive to your dog’s behavior and hydration needs is key to ensuring a healthy, happy summer for both pets and their people.”

One in three pet parents (33%) have purchased or made frozen treats, while others have invested in baby pools (28%), cooling mats (21%) or even set up indoor obstacle courses (11%) using pillows and furniture. Some are rotating toys, teaching new tricks or playing scent-based games to keep their dogs mentally engaged.

And it's not just about avoiding boredom. It’s about building deeper bonds.

Of those spending more time inside, 48% say they’ve enjoyed more cuddle time, 47% feel more emotionally connected to their pets, and 38% report feeling calmer just having their dogs close by during hot days.

Beyond emotional closeness, many dog owners have discovered new ways to understand and engage with their pets. Thirty-seven percent say they’ve become more observant of their dog’s behavior and preferences, while 33% feel more in tune with their pet’s needs.

Nearly a third (31%) have taught their dogs new tricks, and the same percentage have established a more consistent daily routine.

For 29% of dog owners, this time indoors has deepened their sense of responsibility and care.

“Spending more time indoors doesn’t just keep dogs safe from the heat—it offers a valuable opportunity to strengthen the human-animal bond,” said Kevin Przybylski, DVM, an Emergency Medicine Veterinarian and Medical Director at MedVet Dayton.

“For many dog owners, summer temperatures have sparked a heightened sense of responsibility and attentiveness to their pet’s needs,” added Dr. Gladden on behalf of MedVet. “Being proactive about hydration, avoiding hot surfaces and adjusting exercise routines are all helpful in protecting dogs during extreme heat. This increased care helps ensure dogs stay safe, comfortable, and happy even as the climate continues to change.”

Survey methodology:

Talker Research surveyed 2,000 dog owners; the survey was commissioned by MedVet and administered and conducted online by Talker Research between August 4 - 11, 2025.