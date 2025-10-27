Hurricane Melissa strengthens to dangerous Category 5 storm as it nears Jamaica

Hurricane Melissa rapidly intensified Monday into a Category 5 storm with maximum sustained winds reaching 160 mph as it barreled toward Jamaica.

According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Melissa is expected to pass near or over Jamaica as a major hurricane early Tuesday morning before striking Cuba later that night. The slow-moving storm could dump up to 30 inches across much of Jamaica and southern Hispaniola, with isolated areas seeing as much as 40 inches.

National Hurricane Center This image provided by the National Hurricane Center shows the projected path of Hurricane Melissa.

"Catastrophic and life-threatening flash flooding and numerous landslides are likely today through Tuesday," the NHC said as the storm neared Jamaica. "Destructive winds, especially in the mountains, will begin by this evening, leading to extensive infrastructural damage, long-lasting power and communications outages, and isolated communities. Life-threatening storm surge and damaging waves are expected along the southern coast through Tuesday."

Forecasters said life-threatening and potentially catastrophic flash flooding and landslides are expected later Monday in eastern Cuba. Similar conditions are also expected across much of southwestern Haiti and southern portions of the Dominican Republic in the coming days.

Residents in southeast Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos have been advised to monitor the storm closely as life-threatening storm surge and heavy rainfall are possible on Wednesday.

"Residents should follow advice given by local officials and be sure to have preparations complete by Tuesday night," the NHC said.

Melissa is the 13th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.