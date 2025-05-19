‘Sesame Street’ finds new streaming home on Netflix

“Sesame Street” is coming to Netflix.

The iconic children’s series will debut its 56th season on the streaming platform later this year, along with 90 hours of previous episodes, Netflix and Sesame Workshop announced Monday. New episodes will also continue to air on PBS stations and PBS KIDS platforms on the same day.

“Episodes will now center on one 11-minute story, allowing for even more character-driven humor and heart,” Sesame Workshop said in a statement.

Under the agreement, Netflix will also gain the rights to develop video games based on both “Sesame Street” and its spinoff, “Sesame Street Mecha Builders.”

A release date for the new season has not been announced.

The move to Netflix comes after HBO’s streaming service, Max, dropped the show following its 55th season as part of a shift in programming strategy. New episodes stopped airing on Max in January.