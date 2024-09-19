Want some 'Friends' history? How you can own the iconic orange couch, Central Perk props and more

"When it hasn't been your day, your week, your month or even your year," "Friends" are "there for you" — and we're not talking about your real-life ones.

For viewers from multiple generations, the feelgood sitcom "Friends" is an enduring comfort watch, with some rewatching it so much that they feel like the seventh friend. Maybe they can quote every conversation that occurred at Central Perk or they've memorized the wardrobe of Rachel Green, who's become something of a Pinterest icon over the years.

But imagining it and living it are two different things, and while you can't necessarily transport yourself to live in a fictional TV show, you can now add some items to your life that make it feel like you have.

In celebration of the show's 30th anniversary, Warner Bros. Television and Julien's Auctions have put together 110 pieces of nostalgia-inducing "Friends" memorabilia for fans to bid on, from props and costumes to studio-made recreations of set items.

So far, the biggest ticket items are a full-size, studio-made reproduction of the iconic orange couch where the "Friends" bunch lounged and joked in countless scenes at Central Perk. There's also a studio-made reproduction of the sign that hung outside the café, which was the first image audiences saw at the beginning of the series' first episode.

The current bid on the couch is $8,000, though it was estimated to get $2,000 to $3,000. And the sign's current bid is $4,500, way up from its estimated $500 to $700 top bid.

Other notable items include clothing items worn by Jennifer Aniston's Rachel Green, Courteney Cox's Monica Geller, Lisa Kudrow's Phoebe Buffay, David Schwimmer's Ross Geller, Matt LeBlanc's Joey Tribbiani and the late Matthew Perry's Chandler Bing. One sweater from Rachel's closet has a current bid of $4,000.

There are also signs and props from the character's apartments and studio-made recreations of the Geller Cup Trophy, Joey's handwritten speech for Monica and Chandler's wedding, scripts and more.

The auction will take place on Sept. 23 in Los Angeles at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. Hopeful bidders can find registration details on Julien's Auctions' website and see the full auction list here.

