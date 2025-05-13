ESPN to launch new streaming service in September. Here's what it will cost

ESPN says it is planning to launch a new direct-to-consumer streaming service in September that will give subscribers access to all of its networks and content for $29.99 per month.

The Connecticut-based sports media company announced Tuesday that the streaming service — called ESPN — will feature all of ESPN's linear networks, including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN, ACCN, ESPNEWS, and ESPN Deportes. It will also include ESPN on ABC, ESPN+, ESPN3, SECN+, and ACCNX.

ESPN’s media portfolio includes deals with major sports leagues such as the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, WNBA, UFC, UFL, and various college athletics programs, among others.

IN RELATED NEWS | Youtube TV reaches short-term deal to stream Paramount content

"We are providing everything ESPN has to offer directly to fans and all in one place,” ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro said in a statement. “As we thought about the name, we kept returning to the fact that, across every generation, ESPN is the most trusted, loved and recognized name in sports, and that we should keep it simple and double down on the power of ESPN. Our straightforward approach to name and pricing will help fans cut through the clutter, and provide them compelling options to access all our content within the enhanced ESPN App."

ESPN said it will offer a cheaper "select option" to subscribers for $11.99 a month, which will have a more limited programming selection. The company said it will also offer bundling options for those who also subscribe to Disney+ and Hulu.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | ESPN, MLB to cut ties at the end of 2025 season after 35-year partnership

"Fans with subscriptions to the Disney+, Hulu and ESPN bundles will be able to watch ESPN content within Disney+ seamlessly alongside Disney and Hulu entertainment and family programming," ESPN said in a statement.

A specific launch date has not yet been announced but the company said that will be unveiled later this summer.

The announcement comes after a planned joint venture between ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery for a sports streaming service aimed at cord-cutters was scrapped in January.