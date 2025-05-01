Scripps News nominated for 8 national news Emmy Awards

Scripps News was nominated for eight News & Documentary Emmy Awards on Thursday.

“Darwin’s War” was nominated for outstanding science and technology coverage. In the story, Scripps News international correspondent Jason Bellini embedded with “Darwin,” an ace Ukrainian pilot of FPV drones, on the front lines of the Ukraine-Russia war.

"The Moses Videos: In the Shadows with Jason Bellini” was nominated in the outstanding light feature – long form category. The piece captures the raw realities of a generation fighting for its nation’s freedom.

The Scripps News team was nominated in the outstanding investigative news coverage – short form category for its “Maine Shooting: Missed Warnings” series. Reporting by Scripps News investigative correspondent Lori Jane Gliha and producer Brittany Freeman revealed how more than two dozen law enforcement officials were aware of the shooter’s threats and access to firearms, but no one was able to disarm him before he killed 18 people.

Scripps News also earned nominations for four episodes of its documentary series “In Real Life,” which aired for seven seasons on the network. The nominated episodes were later acquired by the nonprofit news and documentary group Evident, which is also credited in the nominations.

The episode “In Real Life: A Hidden War” received nominations in two categories: outstanding hard news feature – long form and outstanding video journalism. The series “In Real Life” was also nominated in the outstanding recorded news program category. Additionally, “In Real Life: Independent America” earned a nomination for outstanding news discussion and analysis.

Winners of the national News Emmy Awards will be announced on June 25.