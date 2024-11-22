The Last Stand of Moses: A video chronicle of Ukraine’s frontline

A young Ukrainian soldier, known by his callsign ‘Moses,’ shares an unfiltered view of war through his camera lens. As he navigates the frontlines — delivering supplies and fresh troops to the trenches — Moses captures the raw realities of a generation fighting for their nation’s freedom.

In the debut episode of “In the Shadows,” Scripps News international correspondent Jason Bellini takes you deep into the heart of one soldier’s remarkable journey.

During his tenth trip to Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, Bellini met Vadym Adamov. He told Bellini about his friend Moses and shared with him hours of raw video recorded by his comrade.

“In nearly three years covering this war, I had never seen video this intimate and revealing, nor become so intrigued by one soldier’s story,” Bellini says.

The Moses Videos offer a singular perspective on a brutal war and reveals the sacrifices and resilience of Ukraine’s warriors.

