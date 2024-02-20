Jason Bellini is Scripps News’s international correspondent. Currently, his primary assignment is covering the war in Ukraine. He joined Scripps News in 2021. An alum of CNN, Bloomberg News, and the Wall Street Journal, Bellini has covered conflicts in Afghanistan, Kosovo and Iraq. He focuses on telling the stories of remarkable individuals who are being put to the test by the most extraordinary of circumstances.

