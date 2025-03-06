US Army battles with Finland's military in Arctic war game

In the unforgiving expanse of the Arctic Circle, U.S., Finnish and other allied forces are transforming this frozen landscape into a proving ground for one of the most challenging combat environments on the planet.

Soldiers from the U.S. 11th Airborne Division, based in Alaska and known as America's cold weather warriors, are engaged in an Arctic war game alongside Finland's military. This collaboration aims to refine tactics and coordination as the global scramble for Arctic power intensifies.

Colonel Ari Mure of the Finnish Army, who is directing the exercise, outlines the core scenario.

"Finland is in trouble. We are at war. We need help. And Western countries are helping us," he explains, setting the stage for this critical training operation.

For U.S. soldiers like Lieutenant David Bucklin, leading a platoon in the 11th Airborne Division, these exercises offer invaluable learning opportunities.

"My unit, Charlie Company, we're a light dismounted asset designed to strike deep," says Bucklin. "Training with the Finns is always an awesome opportunity; their fluid movement and structure are something we aim to learn from."

The Pentagon understands the strategic importance of mastering Arctic warfare.

"It really does take a special kind of soldier and special training to be able to deal with an environment like that," explains Colonel Christopher Brawley, commander of the 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division. He emphasizes the brutal conditions, comparing operations at -40°F to the challenges of operating in space, where even the slightest error or exposure can be deadly.

He says they're preparing for this scenario: an adversary deciding to invade the Arctic Circle to claim for itself resource-rich terrain protected by international law.

"That would trigger us to counter that competition," Colonel Brawley said.

Colonel Brawley also highlights the U.S. military's new Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle (CAT-V), describing it as a "game changer" for over-snow mobility in Arctic operations. The CAT-V was airlifted to Finland on a C-17 cargo plane, marking its first foreign deployment.

As the Arctic region becomes a pivotal strategic priority, the 11th Airborne Division is spearheading efforts to secure U.S. interests in the area. Colonel Brawley affirms the division is receiving more resources, including the CAT-V, to enhance its Arctic capabilities — an advantage not fully matched by adversaries.

This high-stakes training in Northern Finland underscores the urgency and complexity of preparing for potential conflicts in the Arctic. The soldiers' ability to adapt and thrive in such extreme conditions is crucial as nations increasingly vie for control over the resource-rich Arctic Circle.

Stay tuned for a coming episode of the Scripps News series, "In the Shadows with Jason Bellini," focusing on Arctic warriors.