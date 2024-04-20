1
Military
Military
US sailor convicted of attempted espionage by military court
Douglas Jones
6:47 PM, Apr 20, 2024
Crime
US military veteran seemingly joins Russian army amid criminal probe
Scripps News Staff
3:23 PM, Apr 12, 2024
Military
Ralph Puckett Jr., awarded Medal of Honor, dies at 97
AP via Scripps News
2:23 PM, Apr 10, 2024
Good News
5 dogs reunited with Indiana soldiers who helped rescue them
Scripps News Indianapolis
9:46 AM, Apr 04, 2024
Military
Sailor dies after being 'lost overboard' in the Red Sea, US Navy says
Scripps News Norfolk
8:27 AM, Mar 24, 2024
Holidays and Celebrations
WWII veteran, 100, to marry fiancee, 96, at France's D-Day celebration
AP via Scripps News
6:21 PM, Mar 12, 2024
Health Care
VA expands IVF access to single veterans, same-sex couples
Alex Arger
6:25 PM, Mar 11, 2024
Military
Soldiers, Border Patrol agent killed in helicopter crash identified
AP via Scripps News
3:03 PM, Mar 10, 2024
Crime
US soldier wanting to be 'Jason Bourne' sold military secrets to China
Alex Arger
8:34 PM, Mar 08, 2024
Crime
New York to deploy National Guard to subways after string of violence
AP via Scripps News
12:24 PM, Mar 06, 2024
Israel at War
US warship downs missile and drones launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels
AP via Scripps News
7:56 AM, Mar 06, 2024
Crime
Air National Guard member pleads guilty to leaking military secrets
AP via Scripps News
1:39 PM, Mar 04, 2024
Military
US military to resume V-22 Osprey operations after safety grounding
Alexa Liacko
5:52 PM, Mar 03, 2024
Military
Army National Guard halts helicopter flights after 2 crashes, 1 fatal
Scripps News Staff
8:43 PM, Feb 27, 2024
Military
US Army cutting thousands of jobs in revamp to prepare for future wars
AP via Scripps News
3:29 PM, Feb 27, 2024
Military
What's behind Gen Z and the US military recruitment crisis?
Meg Hilling
3:24 PM, Feb 25, 2024
Crime
Chinese-born man charged in plot to steal US nuclear tech secrets
Scripps News Staff
2:29 PM, Feb 08, 2024
Military
5 missing Marines confirmed dead after California helicopter crash
Scripps News Staff
8:36 AM, Feb 08, 2024
Middle East
Satellite images show US strikes against Iranian-backed groups
Jake Godin
2:48 PM, Feb 07, 2024
Military
Missing Marine helicopter found in California, search for crew ongoing
Scripps News San Diego
10:25 AM, Feb 07, 2024
Military
Family of sergeant killed in Jordan says she was following her dreams
Alexa Liacko
6:21 PM, Feb 04, 2024
Military
Lloyd Austin addresses personal health, response to attack in Jordan
Scripps News Staff
12:45 PM, Feb 01, 2024
Military
US: Islamic Resistance in Iraq carried out strike that killed 3 troops
AP via Scripps News
2:50 PM, Jan 31, 2024
Military
US pilot safely ejects from F-16 crash in South Korea
AP via Scripps News
10:30 PM, Jan 30, 2024
Military
As tensions rise in Mideast, US begins talks on troop levels in Iraq
Maya Rodriguez
6:30 PM, Jan 30, 2024
Military
Pentagon identifies 3 US troops killed in drone attack in Jordan
Scripps News Staff
3:26 PM, Jan 29, 2024
Military
Enemy drone that killed US troops may have been mistaken for US drone
AP via Scripps News
1:55 PM, Jan 29, 2024
Military
US Navy will no longer require a high school diploma to enlist
Taylor O'Bier
12:06 PM, Jan 29, 2024
Military
US will respond to drone attack that killed 3 troops, Kirby says
Scripps News Staff
9:42 AM, Jan 29, 2024
LGBTQ+
Trans vets sue to have gender-affirming surgery covered by government
AP via Scripps News
8:05 AM, Jan 29, 2024
Military
Biden vows US response to Iran-backed drone strike that killed troops
AP via Scripps News
11:56 AM, Jan 28, 2024
Military
US strikes facilities in Iraq after attacks by Iran-backed militias
AP via Scripps News
8:20 PM, Jan 23, 2024
Military
The 2 US Navy SEALs missing off Somalia confirmed dead
Scripps News Staff
7:28 PM, Jan 21, 2024
Military
Military says multiple US personnel seriously injured in Iraq strike
Scripps News Staff
9:59 PM, Jan 20, 2024
Military
3M begins payments to service members in $6 billion earplug settlement
AP via Scripps News
11:14 AM, Jan 19, 2024
Military
New policy allowed 50K veterans to get free suicide prevention care
Scripps News Staff
3:21 PM, Jan 17, 2024
Military
Missing Navy SEALs were on mission to seize weapons meant for Houthis
Scripps News Staff
12:21 PM, Jan 16, 2024
Military
2 US Navy SEALs are missing after mission off coast of Somalia
Scripps News Staff
9:56 AM, Jan 13, 2024
Military
US Navy helicopter crashes in San Diego Bay; crew members rescued
Scripps News San Diego
2:06 PM, Jan 12, 2024
Middle East
Who are the Houthis and why did the US and UK retaliate for attacks?
AP via Scripps News
7:15 AM, Jan 12, 2024
Military
Woman accused of stealing $100M from US Army to buy clothes, cars
Alex Arger
5:08 PM, Jan 11, 2024
Military
US and UK forces in Red Sea face increased attacks from Houthi rebels
Jason Bellini
9:11 PM, Jan 10, 2024
